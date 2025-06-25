Frustration as village misses out on direct bus service due to safety concerns

A bus company says an unsafe road exit means it cannot run a direct service from a village close to a major A-road.

Lazenby has been without a bus for a number of years to the annoyance of some villagers, although talks have been held with local operator Arriva North East.

The company said a central refuge used to exit the village westbound onto the A174 wasn’t big enough for its buses to use without overhanging into the busy carriageway.

Despite this it was open to further discussions about a possible solution.

The A174 at Lazenby.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority, which funds highways improvements with cash from the Department of Transport and also continues to subsidise some rural bus services, has said there are no current proposals to alter the exit.

It recently said it was aware of safety issues expressed by local councillor Stephen Martin, and these may be given further consideration in potential future projects, investment already having been secured for major routes in the area as well as the nearby Greystones roundabout.

Coun Martin says there have been several accidents involving motorists leaving the village to head towards Eston and Middlesbrough, although some have been blamed on driver error.

Vehicles have to wait in the refuge after crossing the eastbound carriageway before finding a gap in traffic to join the westbound carriageway.

An Arriva bus. Picture/credit: Arriva.

Coun Martin said he had pledged to residents to help restore a bus to the village, which is passed by services, but it had been a “long process”.

He said: “They [Arriva] say the main exit is too dangerous and the buses are too long to stop [in the refuge] before going to the other side of the carriageway.

“Arriva have no qualms about coming into the village and exiting near Wilton to get to Redcar, but they want to do a full circle coming back in the other direction coming from Redcar towards Eston.”

He suggested smaller buses could be used, if available, and he was also convinced of demand in the village for a bus.

Coun Martin said: “There are a lot of elderly residents and they currently have to walk to Wilton or Lackenby to get a bus. Either way it’s a ten minute walk, which is not too bad in the summer, but may not be safe when it is the winter and dark nights.”

A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: “We have considered the possibility of reintroducing a bus service to Lazenby. However, the safety of our staff and customers must come first.

“The current road layout makes it unsafe for a bus to exit the village westbound onto the A174, as the central refuge isn’t large enough to hold a large vehicle without overhanging into live traffic.

