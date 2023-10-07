A bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Skipton will be replaced despite criticism over its lack of disability access.

Councillors on Skipton & Ripon’s planning committee met on Tuesday (Oct 2) to consider a plan by North Yorkshire Council to replace Gallows Bridge in the town centre. The structure is an important and well-used crossing of the canal as it provides the most direct connection between the bus and railway stations.

It also offers a crossing for pedestrians between Morrisons, Cavendish Street car park and the town centre. According to the council, uneven steps at both ends of the 13.5m bridge are a slip hazard and the bridge deck is in poor condition.

Documents state that the new bridge has been inspired by an old timber bridge that was replaced in the 1970s and it will consist of a steel truss and deck.

Gallows Bridge in Skipton

Andy Solloway, independent councillor for Skipton West & West Craven told councillors that the scheme was a “missed opportunity.”

He said: “These plans have been under considerable consultation including by councillors on the old Craven District Council and North Yorkshire County Council. At that time, the lack of disabled access was very, very strongly highlighted. Myself and others expressed disappointment this bridge could not be made into an accessible one.”

A statement was read out on behalf of Tania Weston, Transforming Cities Fund programme manager, which said a ramped bridge to allow disabled access would have required “significant land” from Cavendish Street car park and bus stop area.

However, she said the design of the new bridge allows for “future consideration” of disabled access.

Andy Brown, Green Party councillor for Aire Valley, said the new bridge would bring improvements to Skipton but expressed frustration that disabled people will not be able to use it. He said: “It’s great to see genuine improvements. That bridge is squalid but it is hugely disappointing that we’ve fallen short on accessibility issues.”

David Noland, Green Party councillor for Skipton North & Embsay-with-Eastby, said a “huge sweeping bridge” had originally been proposed but was scaled back due to costs. He added: “In the 21st century, we shouldn’t be building this type of bridge”.

A request for the work to take place at night-time was rejected by councillors. Councillors approved the plans by three votes to one absention. The new bridge forms part of the £7.8m “Skipton Gateway” scheme and will be paid for using money from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

At the same meeting on Tuesday, the planning committee deferred plans to reconfigure Skipton Railway Station’s car park, which also forms part of the gateway scheme.