Carlton Bridge at Ferry Lane was shut between Snaith and Carlton at around midday yesterday as a result of a leak.
Engineers were called to the scene and traffic was re-diverted.
Humberside Police said that the bridge was likely to remain closed for a week.
A short statement released by the force yesterday said: "The bridge from Snaith into Carlton on the A1041 is currently closed in both directions due to a gas leak.
"Engineers are currently at the location however the bridge is likely to be closed for up to a week. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."
