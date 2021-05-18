Ferry Lane between Carlton and Snaith. Picture: Google Street View

Carlton Bridge at Ferry Lane was shut between Snaith and Carlton at around midday yesterday as a result of a leak.

Engineers were called to the scene and traffic was re-diverted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police said that the bridge was likely to remain closed for a week.

A short statement released by the force yesterday said: "The bridge from Snaith into Carlton on the A1041 is currently closed in both directions due to a gas leak.

"Engineers are currently at the location however the bridge is likely to be closed for up to a week. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."