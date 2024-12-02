Gilberdyke: Man fighting for life after crash into field in East Yorkshire as police launch appeal
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Gilberdyke at around 7pm on Sunday December 1. It is reported that a grey Seat Ibiza was travelling westbound along the B1230 Main Road towards Howden.
For reasons not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree, before coming to a stop in a field nearby. Emergency services attended and the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are thought to be life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the collisions and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone with further information or dashcam footage to please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 412 of December 1.
