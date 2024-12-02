A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a crash into a tree in Yorkshire.

For reasons not yet clear, the car is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree, before coming to a stop in a field nearby. Emergency services attended and the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are thought to be life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the collisions and officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone with further information or dashcam footage to please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 412 of December 1.