Grade I-listed Huddersfield Station set to undergo complete remodelling including dismantling of Victorian tearooms

Huddersfield Station

And as well as remodelling the station, Network Rail intends to knock down and replace - or improve - eight bridges between Huddersfield and Westtown in Dewsbury. One key route at Colne Bridge could be out of action for two years.

Network Rail says it is unable to clarify exactly how long the “complex scheme” will take and how much disruption people will face.

But staff said all elements were required to be signed off to ensure the delivery of the project.

The works all form part of the £1.4bn Transpennine Route Upgrade.

A briefing to an informal meeting of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee (May 12) detailed “considerable change to the historic fabric” of the Grade I-listed station, which was built between 1836 and 1849.

That includes the loss of some historic elements and alteration to the setting of adjacent listed buildings such as the Grade II-listed railway warehouse.

The main station building is not being altered. However remodelling the station complex will involve:-

- Creating a new layout enabling four-way tracking across Huddersfield Viaduct, allowing for express trains to bypass slower trains and freight services

- Rearranging and extending platforms

- Widening platform 1 and providing a new island platform

- Building new roof canopies along with a footbridge at the northern (Leeds) end of the station

- Extending the existing passenger subway. A redundant parcel tunnel will be filled in

- Dismantling and reconstructing the 1880s tearooms

- Introducing overhead line equipment throughout the station

Changes to the roof include adding a “roof lantern” to the stretch between platforms 1 and 4, bringing it closer to its original 19th century design.

However the roof above platforms 4 and 8 will be demolished and replaced by a new modern design.

Bridges deemed too narrow or low to accommodate the new wider rail line and overhead electrification lines will also be demolished and rebuilt, or improved.

They are:-

-Huddersfield Viaduct - to be improved

- Grade II-listed Wheatley’s Colliery Bridge, Leeds Road, Bradley - demolish and replace

- Grade II-listed road bridge, Colne Bridge Road - demolish and replace

- Mirfield Viaduct, Newgate, Mirfield - introduction of overhead line structures

- Wheatley’s Viaduct, Steneard Lane, Mirfield - introduction of overhead line structures

- Occupation Bridge, Thornhill Road, Westtown - to be widened

- Toad Holes Bridge, off Watergate Road, Westtown - to be infilled and deck reconstructed

- Ming Hill Bridge, off Huddersfield Road, Westtown - to be infilled and deck reconstructed

The bridge work, particularly at Colne Bridge, means major disruption for local residents, businesses and commuters as both Colne Bridge Road and nearby Dalton Bank Road will be isolated from the Cooper Bridge junction.

Senior Kirklees councillor Peter McBride has previously said work could take up to two years and that it could cause “great problems”.

Speaking in October 2019 he said: “It will be very difficult for roughly 18 months to two years.”

Network Rail said to keep the existing route open it would build the new bridge “offline” in order to minimise road closures and limit disruption.