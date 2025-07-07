Great Yorkshire Show 2025 travel: Northern urges customers travelling to Yorkshire’s biggest farming event to plan ahead as services to and from Harrogate set to be busier than usual
Thousands of people are expected to travel to Harrogate this week for one of Britain’s largest agricultural events.
Train operator, Northern, is advising customers travelling to this year’s Great Yorkshire Show to plan ahead, as services to and from Harrogate are predicted to be busier than usual from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, 2025.
The four-day event will be packed with activities and shows where visitors can see a variety of animals in the region competing, with breed shows, machinery displays, food and entertainment.
Trains run every 30 minutes or more frequently between Leeds and Harrogate, and every 30 minutes between York and Harrogate. Visitors to the Great Yorkshire Show can catch a free return shuttle bus from Harrogate station direct to the Yorkshire Showground.
Whilst all train services will be running as normal, customers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey, especially at busy times.
Commercial and customer director for Northern, Alex Hornby, said: “The Great Yorkshire Show is one of the biggest events in the calendar, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Harrogate over the four days with extra Northern colleagues on hand to ensure a smooth journey.
“Customers can take advantage of the free shuttle bus linking Harrogate station direct into the Showground. With trains running every 30 minutes to and from Harrogate and single tickets priced as little as £4, there really is no easier way to get to the show than by train.”
The free shuttle bus to the Great Yorkshire Show runs from Harrogate’s bus station, just a short walk from the rail station. An alternative 20 minute walking route to the Showground is available from Hornbeam Park station in addition.
