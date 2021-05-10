The government has revealed the countries on the travel green list

Portugal, Israel, and Iceland are among the countries Brits will be permitted to travel to after the ban on overseas travel is lifted on May 17.

However, these destinations are not entirely without restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know about travelling to countries on the green list.

Unlike countries on the red and amber lists, travellers visiting green list countries will not need to quarantine or self-isolate upon their return to the UK.

However, they will need to take a pre-departure test at their destination before returning to the UK - and show proof of a negative result at the border.

Furthermore they should take one post-arrival test on or before day 2 of their return to the UK.

Passengers will also be required to fill out a passenger locator form.

It is also important to note that while the below countries are on the green list, their respective governments may also have their own rules in place that travellers must adhere to.

For instance, travel to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands is severely restricted.

Meanwhile, Israel plans to welcome travellers from May 23 - but only if they are fully vaccinated.

The full green list:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands