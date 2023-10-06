A train station that closed in 1930 is set to be re-opened as part of the government’s Network North scheme.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out plans to invest in transport infrastructure in the north of England following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2.

The plans include re-opening Haxby train station, just north of York, which opened in 1845 but closed just 85 years later.

Coun Ian Cuthbertson, who represents the Haxby and Wigginton ward, said: “This vital transport link will transform connectivity for residents to the northeast of York via the new station at Haxby.

“It is imperative that this project now goes ahead without any further confusion or delay from the government.”

£36bn of the money that was planned to be spent on finishing HS2 will go into schemes to make the north of England better connected.

“HS2 cost too much took too long and didn’t deliver what the British people need,” Mr Sunak said.

“Network North will be a different story – hundreds of transport projects starting sooner and finishing faster.”

However, some of the promises outlined in Network North have already been dropped.

The Leamside Line in the northeast, as reported by Chronicle Live, was dropped the day after it was announced.

Henri Murison, the chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, told the paper: “If this is what they have done and they have gone back on their word, how can we believe anything else that they have said in the last week?

“How can the prime minister have any credibility on the commitments he has made?

“If they don’t honour their commitments made on this it would be significant evidence of a betrayal of the north of England.”

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “Oh dear, oh dear.

“We’ve reached the stage where they’re breaking promises they were forced to make because they’d broken other promises they’d made.