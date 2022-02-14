We've used the cheap petrol price finder on Confused.com to finf where the cheapest petrol is in Leeds so you don't have to.

Car Insurance Expert at Confused.com Alex Kindred said: “More than two in five (41 per cent) drivers feel that current fuel costs are unjustified.

"Drivers need to be as savvy as ever to find the best fuel prices alongside other motoring expenses. Competing supermarkets often offer petrol discounts and larger petrol stations can usually offer their fuel at slightly lower prices, in order to try and entice drivers, although this could be at the expense of smaller independent providers.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Leeds?

“Fluctuation in prices, as well as varying costs between regions and suppliers, makes it confusing to know when and where we’re going to get the best deal. To help you find the cheapest fuel in your local area, you can use our petrol price finder to search for the best price. That way, you can avoid paying over the odds.”

So, here's where you can get the cheapest petrol in Leeds today (February 14):

- 141.0p - Sainsburys White Rose Centre, Morley, LS11 8EW

- 141.7p - Asda Killingbeck, York Road, LS14 6UT

- 141.7p - Morrisons Hunslet, Church Street, LS10 2AP

- 141.7p - Asda Beeston, Old Lane, LS11 8AG