Yorkshire weather forecast: Region to be battered by strong winds this week as Met Office issues yellow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Wednesday (February 16) and Thursday.

By Caroline Howley
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:48 am

A period of “very strong winds” could cause disruption across Yorkshire from 6pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday this week, The Met Office has warned.

It warned that there could be disruption on the roads, and to public transport, as well as fallen trees, damage to buildings, and large waves during this time.

Furthermore, there could also be a danger to life due to flying debris.

Strong winds are expected this week

While there is some uncertainty around the timing and location of the strongest winds, there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in some places, while gusts of 80-90 mph could be seen in coastal areas.

The rest of the week is also expected to be unsettled.

Monday will be cloudy, with heavy rain in some areas, before brightening up in the afternoon, and a maximum temperature of 7 C.

Tuesday will start off wet and windy with some snow on the hills.

Later on, there will be sunshine and showers, as winds ease.

The end of the week will be very windy, with widespread gales and risk of severe gales at times - and some snow is expected on Friday.

