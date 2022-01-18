This Yorkshire city gets the least amount of winter sunlight in the whole of the UK

A Yorkshire city has been found to get the least amount of sunlight in winter in the whole of the UK - and a number of other locations in the region also made the bottom ten.

By Caroline Howley
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 12:09 pm

Bradford is exposed to the least amount of sunlight in the UK during winter, researchers found.

Indeed, the West Yorkshire city was found to rack up just 110 sunlight hours during the colder months, according to the research, which was based on Met Office data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It wasn’t great news for Yorkshire generally, as researchers named it one of the least sunny regions in the UK, alongside the East and West Midlands, while the South East was named the sunniest.

A snow-dusted footpath near Bingley in Bradford

Barnsley and York were also among the locations that saw the least winter sunlight, with 110 and 145 hours of winter sunlight respectively.

Read More

Read More
Historic Yorkshire cinema to be given new lease of life as banqueting hall

The research was conducted to highlight Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) - a form of depression triggered by the changing of the seasons - most commonly the onset of cold and dark winter conditions.

The full list:

Most sunny places:

Chichester – 232 hours

Hastings – 227 hours

St Helens – 227 hours

Eastbourne – 222 hours

Southend-on-Sea – 216 hours

Poole – 216 hours

Brighton – 215 hours

Ipswich – 214 hours

Peterborough – 214 hours

Bournemouth – 212 hours

Least sunny places:

Bradford – 110 hours

Barnsley – 110 hours

Rochdale – 125 hours

Glasgow – 137 hours

Paisley – 140 hours

Belfast – 141 hours

York – 145 hours

Gateshead – 146 hours

Preston 147 hours

Sevenoaks – 154 hours

West YorkshireBradfordYorkSouth EastBarnsley