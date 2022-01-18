This Yorkshire city gets the least amount of winter sunlight in the whole of the UK

Bradford is exposed to the least amount of sunlight in the UK during winter, researchers found.
Indeed, the West Yorkshire city was found to rack up just 110 sunlight hours during the colder months, according to the research, which was based on Met Office data.
It wasn’t great news for Yorkshire generally, as researchers named it one of the least sunny regions in the UK, alongside the East and West Midlands, while the South East was named the sunniest.
Barnsley and York were also among the locations that saw the least winter sunlight, with 110 and 145 hours of winter sunlight respectively.
The research was conducted to highlight Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) - a form of depression triggered by the changing of the seasons - most commonly the onset of cold and dark winter conditions.
The full list:
Most sunny places:
Chichester – 232 hours
Hastings – 227 hours
St Helens – 227 hours
Eastbourne – 222 hours
Southend-on-Sea – 216 hours
Poole – 216 hours
Brighton – 215 hours
Ipswich – 214 hours
Peterborough – 214 hours
Bournemouth – 212 hours
Least sunny places:
Bradford – 110 hours
Barnsley – 110 hours
Rochdale – 125 hours
Glasgow – 137 hours
Paisley – 140 hours
Belfast – 141 hours
York – 145 hours
Gateshead – 146 hours
Preston 147 hours
Sevenoaks – 154 hours