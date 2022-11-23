News you can trust since 1754
High Ousegate, York: City centre road set to be closed for 'a number of hours' due to police incident

A city centre road in York is set to be closed for much of the morning due to a police incident.

By Jonathan Pritchard
2 days ago

North Yorkshire Police have not provided any more information about the incident in High Ousegate, in York. However, the force has said it expected the road to be closed for a number of hours. The road was closed shortly before 5.30am – and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

A statement said: “High Ousegate in York is currently closed due to an incident and is expected to be remain closed for a number of hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time. We'll provide more information when we are able.”

More to follow.

High Ousegate in York