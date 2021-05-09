An LNER Azuma

Hitachi Class 800 series trains were urgently recalled across the British rail network for safety inspections when a fault was discovered on the model.

LNER was one of the worst-affected train operators as its entire fleet of 65 Azumas, which only came into service in 2019, is manufactured by Hitachi. The majority of its services were cancelled and a 'do not travel' warning is in place again today with ticket refunds available, though a number of trains appear to have been passed safe to return. A reduced timetable is in operation on Sunday.

A spokesperson for LNER said: "Due to a number of Hitachi Class 800 trains from several train companies being taken out of service for checks as a precautionary measure, there will be a reduced number of services in operation across the LNER route.

"The issue is being investigated and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the disruption caused and are advising customers not to travel on Sunday.

"Seat reservations are required on all LNER services for anyone planning to travel. "

Hull Trains confirmed yesterday that its five Class 802s had been inspected and returned to service.

Transpennine Express's fleet of 19 Nova 1 trains, which are also Class 802, are affected and the operator phased them back into service late on Saturday after their checks were completed.

A statement from Transpennine Express said: "A number of Class 800 series trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks as a precautionary measure, including our Nova 1 trains. Following an ongoing investigation and checks by manufacturer Hitachi, we are now able to start reintroducing our Nova 1 trains back into service and will keep the situation under close and constant review."