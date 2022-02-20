Horse brings traffic to a standstill after it got loose on Yorkshire motorway overnight

A horse on the M18 stopped traffic for an hour overnight as police officers tried to move the animal into a field.

At approximately 3am on Sunday morning (February 20), National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted that traffic had been stopped on the M18 northbound near Thorne in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Traffic is held on the #M18 northbound near #Thorne #Doncaster between J4 - J6 and southbound between J6 - J5, due to a horse on the carriageway,” the account stated.

File image of police vehicles

National Highways also noted that South Yorkshire Police and Traffic Officers were at the scene.