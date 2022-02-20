Horse brings traffic to a standstill after it got loose on Yorkshire motorway overnight

Traffic on the M18 in Yorkshire came to a halt overnight.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:46 am

A horse on the M18 stopped traffic for an hour overnight as police officers tried to move the animal into a field.

At approximately 3am on Sunday morning (February 20), National Highways: Yorkshire tweeted that traffic had been stopped on the M18 northbound near Thorne in Doncaster.

Traffic is held on the #M18 northbound near #Thorne #Doncaster between J4 - J6 and southbound between J6 - J5, due to a horse on the carriageway,” the account stated.

File image of police vehicles

National Highways also noted that South Yorkshire Police and Traffic Officers were at the scene.

Around one hour later it was announced that the motorway had re-opened after the horse had been moved safely to a field.

