Industrial action planned for Huddersfield bus drivers in February has been postponed by Unite to allow for a new ballot.

Huddersfield bus drivers, part of the Unite union, have postponed scheduled industrial action planned from Monday (Feb 3).

This is to allow for a new ballot for a new pay offer for drivers by First Bus company.

The previous action would have seen 170 First Bus drivers going on strike from February 3 to 16.

Unite regional officer Darren Rushworth said: “Following an improved offer from First West Yorkshire, Unite has suspended strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer.”

The package includes staged pay increases for drivers and lump sum payments up to £1,400 or more, dated back to September 2024.

The overall deal covers a period of 24 months from April 2024 to April 2026.

Megan Hope, Operations Director of First Bus North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted that Unite is recommending this generous offer in pay for our Huddersfield drivers.

“We have continued to talk with Unite and invited representatives to review the structure of the deal available to reach a settlement that would benefit the drivers, whilst not increasing the overall cost.