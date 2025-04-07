Huddersfield’s iconic railway station is a key component of the multi-billion-pound Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), and it’s come a long way since work started around 18 months ago.

Work to refurbish the Grade-I Listed building began in late 2023 as part of the TRU. The wider scheme aims to bring faster, greener, more frequent and more reliable railway journeys between Manchester and York.

Huddersfield station’s new-look comes with a £70m price tag and is due to be completed in early 2027, though works to electrify the line will continue beyond this date. The end result will see longer platforms, a new layout, new footbridge and refurbished roof structure with restored lantern.

The station roof is one of the last remaining examples of a Euston-style roof on an operational railway. Inside the roof space above platforms one and four, workers have preserved the canopy’s historic features, with new pictures showing the results.

A view of the roof at Huddersfield Railway Station. Credit: Network Rail

As part of the works, scaffolding and coverings will be removed, revealing 29 restored trusses and a series of ornamental floral-effect joins.

With a section of the canopy roof project now complete, attention turns to the next phase of upgrades during a 30-day intense programme of activity between August and September, when the station is taken out of use. During this time, focus will move from the roof restoration work to track and platform remodelling across the entire station.

Meanwhile, the station’s Grade-II Listed tearooms, dating back to 1886, have been painstakingly dismantled into 8,000 pieces by-hand and taken off-site to be later reinstated. The structure marks one of the few remaining timber railway buildings from the era still in use.

John Ely, TRU Senior Project Manager for Huddersfield Station, said: “Huddersfield and its surrounding area is a pivotal location for the TRU programme, and the ongoing work at the station is one of the most significant projects across the entire route. Work has been underway for well over a year now and this latest milestone is a proud moment for the team, most of whom are based at our HD1 office compound in the heart of the town just next to the station.

“A transport hub like Huddersfield station deserves to be brought up to modern standards so it can facilitate improved rail travel, but its historic status needs preserving and we’ve done just that.