Huge cargo ship could be stranded in Humber Estuary for a month after failed rescue attempts

A huge cargo ship is stuck in the Humber Estuary and could stay stranded for a month after three failed rescue attempts.

The 260ft-long H&S Wisdom ran aground in the Humber Estuary in the evening on Sunday (March 2) and is refusing to budge.

The crew of the ship is reportedly still on board the ship, which has a gross tonnage of 1,552 which refers to the volume of its internal space.

Now, rescue team Humber Rescue won't be able to try again until higher tides come towards the end of March or beginning of April.

According to MarineTraffic, the cargo ship departed from Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday (March 1) and had been on its way to Gunness Wharf Port, near Scunthorpe, when it hit the ground.

The ship is now stuck near the northern bank of the Humber, just outside Brough.