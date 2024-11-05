Hull and East Yorkshire Stagecoach ‘welcomes clarity’ of £3 bus fair cap announcement in Rachel Reeves’ budget
Ahead of the first Labour Budget in over a decade, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced that Rachel Reeves’ autumn statement, which she delivered on October 30, would include a new £3 bus fare cap in England.
Prior to Sir Keir’s announcement, there were fears that the bus fare cap might be scrapped altogether, leading bus fare prices to revert to pre-cap levels.
The new fare cap is 50 per cent higher than the £2 bus fare cap introduced by the previous government in a bid to ease the effects of the cost of living crisis.
Alongside East Yorkshire Buses, Stagecoach is one of two bus operators that run services in the Hull and East Yorkshire area. A spokesperson from the operator told LDRS: “We acknowledge the government’s announcement of a new £3 bus fare cap and welcome the clarity it provides.
“We look forward to working with the Government to understand the details of the new scheme in the coming days and weeks. Our goal remains to provide reliable and affordable transport options that benefit our communities.”
The recently-announced £3 cap has been criticised by Labour’s political rivals including senior members of the Liberal Democrat run Hull City Council.
Announcing the new cap, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Buses are the engines of economic opportunity across the country.
“We know that reliable, affordable bus services are vital to keeping Britain moving. That’s why the government will cap fares at £3 for an additional year and provide over £1 billion to deliver better bus services.
“This will avoid a cliff-edge at the end of this year and keep fares affordable across the country – improving access to opportunities, particularly in towns and rural areas, while offering value for the taxpayer.
“Our bus revolution will give every community the power to take back control of their services, end the postcode lottery of services and turn the page on 4 decades of failed deregulation.”