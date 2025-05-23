Hull Trains: Fresh strike by drivers on Friday hits services after sacking of colleague
Members of Aslef at Hull Trains walked out again, leading to several services being cancelled, including between Hull and London Kings Cross.
Industrial action has been affecting services intermittently for months after Aslef claimed the driver was unfairly sacked for raising a safety concern, which the company denies.
A Hull Trains spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the short-notice disruption to Hull Trains services today due to industrial action by the Aslef union.
“While the majority of our services will continue to run, a number have been cancelled. This follows a pattern of suspended strike notices from the union, with no suspension notice issued on this occasion.
“Customers with affected tickets can use alternative Hull Trains services or buy tickets with other operators and claim a refund via our customer service team at [email protected] or railhelp.co.uk.”
Mick Whelan, the Aslef general secretary, said: “The company’s failure to act responsibly has enormous implications not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail network.
“This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe.
“Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished, or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably.”
