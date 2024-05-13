Hull Trains showcase Yorkshire as part of Mental Health Awareness Week

Hull Trains is proud to reveal plans to support Mental Health Awareness Week (13 – 19 May 2024) by partnering with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Meteorologist Jon Mitchell to produce a week-long series of videos promoting places along the Hull Trains route where people can enjoy the sights and sounds of the region’s most tranquil locations.

Each day throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, Hull Trains will be posting a short video on the train operator’s social media platforms, presented by former ITV Yorkshire Meteorologist Jon Mitchell.

The popular Yorkshire broadcaster will be helping showcase the beauty of six different locations, all within easy reach of stations served by Hull Trains including Potteric Carr nature reserve, Sprotbrough Flash, a popular urban reserve near Doncaster as well as North Cave Wetlands near Brough.

Jon Mitchell, broadcaster and meteorologist, said: “I’m chuffed to be getting out and about this Mental Health Awareness week to both reflect the stunning countryside on our doorsteps but also to encourage people to take a moment to enjoy the sights and sounds we’ll be showing viewers.

“I’m excited to hopefully inspire people to go outdoors to enjoy the benefits of fresh air and some gentle walks to reduce stress and boost self-esteem.”

The UK’s Mental Health Foundation is this year focussing on a theme of “Movement: Moving more for our mental health” so the daily posts on the Hull Trains X, formerly Twitter, channel will include the hashtag #MomentsForMovement.

Martijn Gilbert, Hull Trains Managing Director, said: “We all have busy lives and can often forget to take a moment to look after our own mental health. One of the best ways to do that is by connecting with nature. Thanks to our charity partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, we’re well aware of the difference nature can make to peace of mind, positivity and escapism.

“We hope these short films for Mental Health Awareness Week will highlight some of the fantastic nature reserves and other outdoor locations near the Hull Trains route that people can visit to relax, explore and recharge.”

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week a preview view presented by Jon Mitchell has been released by Hull Trains to give followers a glimpse of what to expect from the series of special films.

Amanda Spivack, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Director Fundraising and Engagement, said: “It’s the best time of year to find time to notice and enjoy nature and appreciate our surroundings. Spending time outdoors and connecting with nature regularly has been scientifically proven to help relieve stress and improve mental wellbeing. We believe everyone everywhere should have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of healthy green spaces.”

Mind, the Mental Health Charity, says that one in every four people in the UK will experience a mental health issue of some kind each year.

Hull Trains recently achieved a 96% overall customer satisfaction score.

The series of videos filmed for Mental Health Awareness week were shot at six key locations, including four Yorkshire Wildlife Trust sites; this year’s official charity partner for the Hull based train operator.