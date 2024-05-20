Hull's six most congested roads - and how long it takes to drive down them

It took drivers almost two minutes to travel down a major Hull road last year, making it the most congested in the city according to analysis of Government data.

Department for Transport figures analysed by Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Survey showed Beverley Road was the most congested road by travel time. The Road Delay Report named the top six roads by that measure in Hull from the Government’s yearly average speed delay and reliability of travel time figures.

The most congested Hull roads include several key thoroughfares which carry traffic to and from the west, north and east of the city. Speeds not only affect drivers but also the city’s economy as goods travel into, through and out of Hull’s port and businesses try to get around to perform services.

Beverley Road (A1079)

The junction of Anlaby Road and Ferensway in Hull

Beverley Road was the most congested according to the Government’s data which showed it took 110.3 seconds to drive a mile on average last year.

A major factor in the delays will have been works to restore Brunswick Arcade, at the bottom of Beverley Road close to the junction with Spring Bank.

Lane closures were in place between Norfolk Street and Trafalgar Street from from October 2021 and were only lifted in November last year.

The council said it was a complex project which involved hand-demolition, stabilisation and structural support to neighbouring properties.

One of the cameras installed on Hull's Freetown Way to monitor traffic flow.

Freetown Way and Holderness Road (A165)

The A165, which includes Freetown Way and Holderness Road, had average travel times of 107.1 seconds a mile last year.

The road, which is currently single lane in both directions, is set to be reverted back to a dual carriageway following works next year.

The amount of lanes was first reduced in 2020 as part of a wider Government push for Active Travel which saw cycle lanes installed.

The decision was taken to revert back to a dual carriageway in 2021 and the council has since secured £2.99m for the works which will also include segregated cycle lanes.

Anlaby Road and Boothferry Road (A1105)

It took drivers 87.2 seconds to travel a mile on the A1105 on average last year.

The road includes both Anlaby Road and Boothferry Road which are major thoroughfares in the west of the city.

Anlaby Road takes traffic from the city centre passed Hull Paragon Station, Hull Royal Infirmary and the MKM Stadium, as well is to several residential streets and shops.

Boothferry Road connects with Anlaby Road and stretches out towards the roundabout junction with the A164 which carries traffic towards the Humber Bridge.

Mount Pleasant and Stoneferry Road (A1165)

Drivers on the A1165, which includes Mount Pleasant and Stoneferry Road, faced average journey times of 72 seconds per mile last year.

Mount Pleasant runs through east Hull and is connected with the A63 and Hedon Road roundabout in the south and Stoneferry Road in the north.

Stoneferry Road was subject to the longest-running council scheme of improvement works from 2019 to September 2022.

The final cost of the scheme, which aimed to reduce southbound morning speeds by 50 per cent, was £12.2m.

Askew Avenue (A1166)

Average speeds on Askew Avenue were 54.1 seconds per mile last year.

The west Hull road connects Hessle Road with Boothferry Road and passes through a mostly suburban area.

Hedon Road (A1033)

Hedon Road recorded average journey times of 46.5 seconds per mile last year on average.

The road is one of the city’s most significant economically, taking traffic transporting goods from its ports.

It also carries traffic to and from the Holderness area of the East Riding, including the town of Hedon, and is a commonly-used route to the coast from Hull.