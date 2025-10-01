Humber Bridge: £3m safety project on iconic Yorkshire bridge 'progressing well'

A £3 million project to improve safety on the Humber Bridge is “progressing well” after having received permission from a number of authorities.

The project involves raising the safety barriers along the bridge to a height of 2.7 metres – around 9 feet.

Visuals of how the new railings could look were revealed last year following a feasibility study in 2019. The proposals were designed to maximise safety whilst maintaining the impressive views of the Humber and beyond.

When the designs were revealed last year, the plans still needed to be given the green light from both East Riding and North Lincolnshire councils. The plans also needed to satisfy Historic England as the bridge itself is a Grade-I listed structure.

A spokesperson from the Humber Bridge has provided an update on the safety enhancements, confirming the relevant permissions have now been achieved.

The spokesperson said: “Increasing the height of the barriers on the Humber Bridge footways to ensure the safety of all bridge users is a complicated project as the final design has to allow for the flexible nature of the bridge without impacting on its integrity.

“However, the project is progressing well and has now achieved listed building consent and planning permission from Historic England, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, and North Lincolnshire Council.

"The barrier design is currently being reviewed and refined by specialist consultants appointed by the Humber Bridge Board, and once this stage has been completed the tender process to appoint a contractor to install the new barriers will begin.”

At the time of the designs being revealed, the then chair of the Humber Bridge Board, North Lincolnshire Council’s Coun Richard Hannigan, said: “Raising the barriers on the Humber Bridge walkways has been the subject of debate for a long time. However, finding a solution that doesn’t detrimentally impact on the bridge has always been one of the major challenges.

“To overcome this, the Board launched a feasibility study into increasing the height of the existing barriers in 2019 and we’re delighted to report that process has been a success. T

"he proposed design will provide a sturdy but lightweight extension that will increase the parapets to 2.7m without impacting on the integrity or performance of the bridge.”