Transport authorities are investigating a “terrible” stench that has lingered over Leeds bus station for more than 10 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it was investigating the cause of the smell, which passengers have described as being like “cows” and “fish”.

The BBC reported that staff said the smell had been plaguing the bus terminus for at least 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents have been forced to stop taking their children inside due to the smell.

Leeds Bus Station. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Student Tobias Cannon, 19, told the broadcaster that the bus station “reeks”.

"I walked in and was like, oh my days," he said. "It's like fish.”

While fellow passenger Has Samin, 32, commented: “It's very bad, very bad. I was confused because I have never smelt anything like that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of residents have complained online about the stench.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it was “working with partners and contractors to investigate the problem".

"Further work is due to be carried out early next week and passengers will be regularly updated on its progress,” they continued.

The spokesperson added that they wanted to "thank members of the public for their patience".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the combined authority announced the Bradford Interchange bus station is set to open in the new year.

It’s been closed since January for safety reasons, after concrete collapsed in the basement.