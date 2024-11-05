'I have never smelt anything like that' - Mystery over 'terrible' stench at Leeds Bus Station
West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it was investigating the cause of the smell, which passengers have described as being like “cows” and “fish”.
The BBC reported that staff said the smell had been plaguing the bus terminus for at least 10 days.
Parents have been forced to stop taking their children inside due to the smell.
Student Tobias Cannon, 19, told the broadcaster that the bus station “reeks”.
"I walked in and was like, oh my days," he said. "It's like fish.”
While fellow passenger Has Samin, 32, commented: “It's very bad, very bad. I was confused because I have never smelt anything like that."
A number of residents have complained online about the stench.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority said it was “working with partners and contractors to investigate the problem".
"Further work is due to be carried out early next week and passengers will be regularly updated on its progress,” they continued.
The spokesperson added that they wanted to "thank members of the public for their patience".
It comes as the combined authority announced the Bradford Interchange bus station is set to open in the new year.
It’s been closed since January for safety reasons, after concrete collapsed in the basement.
The combined authority said it has been reassured that the station is able to safely reopen with mitigation measures in place, which have been backed by an independent report.