A parish poll will take place in Ilkley after residents of the spa town voted for a ‘referendum’ on a divisive traffic calming scheme.

Bradford Council last month passed a legal order to introduce town-wide 20mph zones in Ilkley, as well as the installation of 73 speed bumps or other ‘engineered’ solutions.

The proposals have received a large number of objections from Ilkley taxpayers, and although nearly all residential streets will be subject to the 20mph speed limit, the council did compromise and halved the number of locations earmarked for traffic calming measures following a consultation process.

Although around 50 residents completely opposed the zones, a larger number were in favour of a reduced scheme where restrictions applied around schools and in speeding blackspots.

A meeting called by the Ilkley Road Safety Action Group at King’s Hall this week had a large turn-out and the audience voted to proceed to a parish poll, with five questions to be asked of the local electorate.

Parish polls are uncommon, and are held to gauge public opinion – the local authority, in this case Bradford, does not have to implement their results as they are not legally binding. In June, residents of Whitby went to polls and voted overwhelmingly in favour of restrictions on second home ownership, a contentious local issue.