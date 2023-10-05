Ilkley: Residents of Yorkshire town to go to the polls to vote yes or no to new 20mph speed limits
Bradford Council last month passed a legal order to introduce town-wide 20mph zones in Ilkley, as well as the installation of 73 speed bumps or other ‘engineered’ solutions.
The proposals have received a large number of objections from Ilkley taxpayers, and although nearly all residential streets will be subject to the 20mph speed limit, the council did compromise and halved the number of locations earmarked for traffic calming measures following a consultation process.
Although around 50 residents completely opposed the zones, a larger number were in favour of a reduced scheme where restrictions applied around schools and in speeding blackspots.
A meeting called by the Ilkley Road Safety Action Group at King’s Hall this week had a large turn-out and the audience voted to proceed to a parish poll, with five questions to be asked of the local electorate.
Parish polls are uncommon, and are held to gauge public opinion – the local authority, in this case Bradford, does not have to implement their results as they are not legally binding. In June, residents of Whitby went to polls and voted overwhelmingly in favour of restrictions on second home ownership, a contentious local issue.
The £30,000 poll must take place within 25 working days, will be held in the evening and voters must turn up to the polling station in person – postal voting is not allowed.