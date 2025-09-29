From Saturday, August 30 until Sunday, September 28, Huddersfield Railway Station was completely closed as its major transformation continued as part of the multi-billion-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

At this time, no train services ran through the station, with diversions and rail replacement services in place.

Major remodelling work took place, along with strengthening works at the Huddersfield viaduct. In addition, the John William Street bridge – which makes up part of the viaduct – has been replaced, track renewed and signals upgraded in surrounding areas.

Now, to the relief of commuters, the 30-day block of works has come to a close and the station has re-opened. Though there have been some major changes to the way things operate.

Instead of using six platforms as was the case previously, the station is now operating on just three rebuilt and extended platforms and will continue to do so until early 2027 when the project at Huddersfield is complete.

This use of the space will allow work to continue while services run.

However, the changes mean that trains will come and go from different platforms than before and some services will be replaced by rail replacement buses. Passengers have been advised to plan ahead and check their journeys on the National Rail website.

Below are some images showing Huddersfield Railway Station as it returns to action for the first time in one month.

