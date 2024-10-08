Is this the best road in Britain? Yorkshire A-road tops poll of motorists' favourites

A Yorkshire A-road has topped a poll of motorists’ favourites of major thoroughfares.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A19, which runs from Seaton Burn in Tyneside to Doncaster, has been voted as the best road in the country with the highest overall satisfaction at 85 per cent, according to watchdog Transport Focus.

Taking in 124 miles of varied scenery, including Selby, Thirsk and York, the road has topped the poll with one driver remarking on its “clear road, decent surface, good markings.”

It has climbed up six places in Transport Focus’s rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A19, which runs from Seaton Burn in Tyneside to Doncaster, has been voted as the best road in the country with the highest overall satisfaction at 85 per cent, according to watchdog Transport Focus.

Road user satisfaction with the quality of the road surface on the A19 sits at 89 per cent, which is 10 per cent higher than any other road despite national satisfaction falling from 73 per cent to 68 per cent in this area.

But down the other end of the table, the M62 is ranked as the third worst road according to motorists, with just 60 per cent of motorists satisfied.

The motorway links Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, and is famous for its red and white rose signs denoting entry to Lancashire and Yorkshire respectively, but it is also plagued by heavy traffic and frequent closures.

Yorkshire and the North East is the third best performing region according to Transport Focus, with overall satisfaction at 71 per cent - falling one position from the previous year. Despite this, the region has the highest satisfaction with the quality of road surface (78 per cent) and road markings (81 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Robertson, Chief Executive at the independent watchdog Transport Focus said: “Drivers tell us that the maintenance of motorways and major roads - how most of us get around the country - is more important to them than building new roads.