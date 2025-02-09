'Italy is very similar to Grimsby' - MPs debate importance of direct rail line to London

MPs likened Grimsby to Italy during a debate about rail in which the continued lack of direct trains to London from Cleethorpes was raised yet again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brigg and Immingham MP Martin Vickers (Conservative) secured a debate in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 6) on open access operators for rail services. Such operators are private companies and run services on a commercial basis – Hull Trains is one.

Mr Vickers and neighbouring Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes MP Melanie Onn (Labour) both raised Grimsby and Cleethorpes’ continued lack of direct rail link to the capital. There has not been one since 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Efforts to revive it appear to have stalled for now over considerations such as timetabling, and required works to Market Rasen Railway Station. The Government has suggested platform works and a new footbridge would cost £15-20m.

Grimsby Town Hall

Mr Vickers advocated for private commercial operators alongside government-run services, to drive up standards. “One group of towns that open access has not yet reached consists of Grimsby, Cleethorpes and the intermediate stations. I am determined that the Brigg and Immingham constituency and the wider northern Lincolnshire area enjoy more direct and fast trains connecting with London and other key cities.”

He has campaigned for the return of a London to Cleethorpes service since 2011, and emphasised Immingham’s significance too. “Habrough is just two miles from the country’s largest port, Immingham. For that reason alone, it surely deserves a direct service to the capital.” Mr Vickers later added: “I have been raising this issue with successive Ministers for many years, and I have been given no end of reasons why it cannot happen.”

“It now appears that the problems at Market Rasen are being put forward as the reason why services cannot go ahead.” He said the reported £15-£20m repair figure was “ridiculous, and it sounds more like a tactic to convince Ministers not to go ahead”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are indeed other examples, up and down the country, where modest improvements have been made at minimal cost,” he asserted. He noted Italy and Austria as where the benefits of commercial operators could be clearly seen.

Ms Onn replied: “Obviously, Italy is very similar to Grimsby, and we would certainly benefit from the kind of rail system that operates in Italy, which is very smooth and good value for customers.”

Ms Onn said open access operators needed quick decision making if a London to Cleethorpes direct line was to return, so orders could be placed with manufacturers. “Does he agree that the Minister should look very closely at these things and make decisions as quickly as he can?”

“I agree that Italy and Grimsby are very similar,” Mr Vickers replied, adding he felt the speed of regulator decision-making was “absolutely crucial”. Returning to his theme of the benefits of private commercial operators, he highlighted Hull Trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On average, Hull Trains’ fares are 30 per cent cheaper than those for traditional services. As I said when I met representatives of Hull Trains a couple of weeks ago, they could do for the south bank of the Humber what they have done for the north bank.”

Responding, junior transport minister Simon Lightwood said: “Open access can open up new markets. We only need to look at Hull Trains, where the private sector identified opportunities that the Government had missed, to see how open access can benefit passengers and grow the market.”

But Mr Lightwood said parts of the rail network are congested, and open access operators “can also abstract revenue from existing operators, including those funded by the taxpayer”.