Jet2 issues urgent warning to passengers flying today due to strikes at airport

Jet2 has issued a warning to passengers travelling on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Spanish transport workers strike is taking place on Monday October 28, 2024, Jet2 said.

The strike is expected to affect transport across many Spanish destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released on Monday, Jet2 urged passengers to “allow plenty of time to arrive at your departure airport”.

A Jet2 aircraft lands at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.

The statement reads:” If you are travelling on a Jet2holiday and we need to make a change to your transfer pick up time, our resort teams will make contact directly and are working to minimise any impact to your journey.

“All Jet2.com flights are currently planned to operate on time, should this change, we will update you on a flight-by-flight basis, as soon as possible.