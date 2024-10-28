Jet2 issues urgent warning to passengers flying today due to strikes at airport

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:17 BST
Jet2 has issued a warning to passengers travelling on Monday.

A Spanish transport workers strike is taking place on Monday October 28, 2024, Jet2 said.

The strike is expected to affect transport across many Spanish destinations.

In a statement released on Monday, Jet2 urged passengers to “allow plenty of time to arrive at your departure airport”.

A Jet2 aircraft lands at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.A Jet2 aircraft lands at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 18th February 2020.
The statement reads:” If you are travelling on a Jet2holiday and we need to make a change to your transfer pick up time, our resort teams will make contact directly and are working to minimise any impact to your journey.

“All Jet2.com flights are currently planned to operate on time, should this change, we will update you on a flight-by-flight basis, as soon as possible.

“Our dedicated UK-based operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes to minimise any delays and rest assured we’ll have you on your was as soon as we can.”

