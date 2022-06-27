Jet2, Ryanair, TUI and Wizz Air cancellation and refund policies explained

And with more people now looking to go on holiday than ever before, it has caused chaos for many airline companies.

That's led to a huge number of flights being delayed and cancelled by airlines and travel companies in recent months.

But what rights do you have when your flight or holiday is cancelled?

Here are your rights around delays and cancellations to your flights

New figures showed that looking at flights taking off from Leeds Bradford Airport, Doncaster Sheffield Airport and Manchester Airport, Jet2, Ryanair, TUI and Wizz Air have the most flights leaving the airports - and therefore the most delays and cancellations.

Here is the cancellations and refund policy for each of those airlines.

Jet2

When flying with Jet2, your rights are covered by EU Regulation 261/2004, which requires passengers to be offered the choice between a refund and re-routing.

The EU regulation EU261 2004 is specific about what constitutes a flight delay. According to the regulation, all flight delays extending beyond 3 hours after ETA is deemed late and cancellations without prior notice of 14 days and above are also in contravention of the passenger’s rights.

Jet2 passengers are entitled to a Jet2 compensation in the event of any of the following:

- Flight delay: If your Jet2 flight arrived at your destination more than 3 hours after ETA.

- Flight Cancellation: if you were not informed of cancellation or informed less than 14 days before departure.

- Overbooking: If you have suffered a denied boarding due to overbooking of your flight.

- Missed connecting flight: If you missed a connecting flight due to a delay in one of the legs and you arrived at your destination more than 3 hours later than expected.

The Jet2 website says if your flight is delayed by more than five hours, you have the option to cancel your booking and receive a full refund of the delayed flight.

If the flight has been cancelled, you have the option to cancel your booking and receive a full refund of the cancelled flight or be re-routed to your destination (subject to availability).

If you have been denied boarding, you can cancel your booking and receive a full refund for the cancelled flight or be re-routed to your destination (subject to availability).

This is where you can claim a refund from Jet2, however be wary that the website currently contains the following information: "We are working extremely hard to deal with the unprecedented situation arising from the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe and ensure that affected customers receive all appropriate support and assistance.

"However, in line with the advice from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, delays and/or cancellations arising from circumstances relating to COVID-19 will be treated as extraordinary circumstances and therefore not eligible for compensation under Regulation EC261/2004."

Ryanair

The Ryanair website says: "We deeply regret the inconvenience of flight cancellations and we’ll try our best to minimize the impact of these disruptions.

"If your flight is cancelled there are two options available to you to choose from. You can either apply for a refund or change your cancelled flight for free."

Ryanair also has an option to request a refund online, which can be found here. You will have to be logged in to your Ryanair account to process this.

Ryanair's rules for re-route say: "We will first try to accommodate you on the next available flight on the same route. If there are no available flights on the same or next day then we will assess flights from/to other airports within the same country.

"If we are unable to re-book you on an alternative flight on the same or next day, then we will review other transport options.

"In order to assist you in reaching your final destination, we will review comparable transport alternatives. These options include, but are not limited to, train, bus, airline, or car hire.

"If you must use the comparable transport options then you may be advised to re-book flights yourself, and then submit your receipts to our customer service department for reimbursement. However, you must contact us prior to arranging alternative transport so we can try and accommodate you first."

Ryanair also follows the EU261 regulations. Its website says: "Monetary compensation is determined by the following distances between departure/arrival airports; €250 in respect of all flights of 1,500km or less; or €400 in respect of all intra-EU flights of more than 1,500km and for all other flights between 1,500km and 3,500km; or €600 in respect of all non-internal EU flights of more than 3,500 km.

"Customers who wish to submit expenses for travel/transport/or refreshments or a compensation claim following a flight cancellation or delay over 3 hours on arrival can click below to access the EU261 claim form. We aim to process your claim within 10 days."

TUI

TUI says to speak to a member of staff at the check in desk to see what your rights are should your flight be cancelled or delayed for more than three hours, or if you're denied boarding.

It also goes by the EU261 rules, which means you can apply for a refund should your flight be delayed or cancelled. It means you can get the same compensation as with Ryanair above; €250 in respect of all flights of 1,500km or less; or €400 in respect of all intra-EU flights of more than 1,500km and for all other flights between 1,500km and 3,500km; or €600 in respect of all non-internal EU flights of more than 3,500 km.

However, for the latter reason, it says if your flight of over 3,500 km was delayed between three and four hours, you'll be eligible for €300 per person.

But there is a warning from TUI.

"But, not all flights delayed over three hours are eligible – it depends on the circumstance of the delay," it says. "If it’s caused by ‘extraordinary’ circumstances – think bad weather or an air traffic control strike – and the airline has taken ‘all reasonable measures’ to reduce the delay, then you won’t be entitled to compensation."

Wizz Air

Wizz Air has had a number of cancellations from Doncaster Sheffield Airport this summer, amid a fall out with the airport itself.

It also follows by the EU261 regulations listed above.

Should Wizz Air cancel a flight, its website says: "You can rebook onto the next available flight on the same/similar route. Alternatively, in case there should be no available flights on the same or next day (and later available dates are not suitable considering your purpose of travel) then you may elect to arrange your own travel through another airline or other appropriate means of transport (namely train, bus or rental car).

"Please note that any alternative transport must be under comparable transport conditions to your destination. Related reasonable, and properly documented costs and expenses may be submitted for reimbursement by us via wizzair.com. Remember therefore to collect and submit all relevant receipts and invoices connected to the cost of any such alternative travel (e.g. ticket, or fuel).

"Or, you can cancel your reservation and request refund in WIZZ credits to your WIZZ account for the cancelled flight and for the return sector, if applicable; or later on you will be able to request refund back to your original payment method instead of WIZZ credits."

It adds: "Please note that we shall not be obliged to pay the compensation if the cancellation is caused by extraordinary circumstances which could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures had been taken.

"Extraordinary circumstances refers to, but is not limited to, the following reasons: air traffic control, weather, industrial action (other than industrial action by Wizz Air employees), terrorist alert or security reason, airport or runway closure, civil unrest, acts of God, flight safety reasons.