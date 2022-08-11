Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to one onlooker, police closed the junction at Dixon Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds and were turning around vehicles shortly after lunch on Thursday.

The road is a popular route used to get into Leeds city centre by commuters.

Nobody was injured in the crash, police confirmed.

credit: Ryan Bry-Dog Odgers

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.