According to one onlooker, police closed the junction at Dixon Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds and were turning around vehicles shortly after lunch on Thursday.
The road is a popular route used to get into Leeds city centre by commuters.
Nobody was injured in the crash, police confirmed.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.
"There were no serious injuries."