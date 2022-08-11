Lamborghini supercar in crash on busy Leeds road as police close junction

A Lamborghini supercar was involved in a crash on a busy Leeds road on Thursday as police closed the junction.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:02 pm
According to one onlooker, police closed the junction at Dixon Lane and Whitehall Road in Leeds and were turning around vehicles shortly after lunch on Thursday.

The road is a popular route used to get into Leeds city centre by commuters.

Nobody was injured in the crash, police confirmed.

credit: Ryan Bry-Dog Odgers

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.

"There were no serious injuries."

