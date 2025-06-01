Leeds A660: Work to begin on £10.4m improvements as road users urged to prepare

The A660, in Leeds, is set to undergo £10.4m in improvements, with road users urged to prepare for upcoming changes.

Leeds City Council will begin the latest phase of its £10.4m improvement works along the A660 starting Monday (Jun 2).

The aim is to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists while helping to speed up bus journeys between Headingley and the city centre, the council has said.

The works will deliver a segregated inbound and outbound cycle track on both sides of the road, with pedestrian crossings outside the Arndale Centre and The Original Oak being upgraded to toucan crossings.

Major upgrades will also take place at the Hyde Park Corner and North Lane junctions, as well as the introduction of a 20mph speed limit between Shaw Lane and St. Michael's Road.

Further improvements include wider pavements, continuous crossings at most junctions, and upgraded bus stops and shelters.

Enhanced access to public transport will also be provided outside the Arndale Centre.

On Monday (Jun 16), the junction of St. Michael's Road and the A660 will be permanently closed to motor vehicles.

Following a public consultation, which saw 57 per cent of responses in support, the area will be transformed into a public space.

Additionally, the junction of A660 with Regent Park Avenue will be closed to motor vehicles from Monday (Jul 30). The existing left-turn road closure from Woodhouse Street to A660 Woodhouse Lane will also become permanent, with the area offering space for outdoor dining and greenery.

The improvements, funded by a £10.4m grant from Active Travel England, follow previous work completed earlier this year.

They aim to improve safety on a route that saw 172 casualties between 2016 and 2021, encouraging active and sustainable travel while helping tackle climate change and boosting health and wellbeing.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Transport and Sustainable Development, said: “The A660 is one of our city’s busiest routes, with thousands walking, cycling, and travelling by car or bus every day.

“These improvements are key to making the route safer for everyone, contributing to our Vision Zero strategy goal of eliminating road deaths and serious injuries by 2040.”

The construction phase is expected to be completed by summer 2026, with measures in place to minimise disruption. Most work will take place on weekdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and while traffic will be able to continue flowing in both directions, some temporary road closures and narrowed lanes may cause delays.