Leeds Bradford Airport announces investment of £200m and 5,500 new jobs in 'Vision 2030'

Investment of £200m creating up to 5,500 new jobs is being promised by Leeds Bradford Airport as it has unveiled its Vision 2030 strategy today.

The airport (LBA) aims to reach seven million passengers by 2030, which it says will contribute nearly £1bn to the local economy. Its plans include increasing floorspace in the terminal by 38 per cent, creating up to 10 new aircraft stands for planes based at LBA to use overnight, and investing in solar-powered infrastructure.

LBA is also backing West Yorkshire’s plans for a mass transit system, which will connect to the airport. The move comes two years after the airport scrapped plans for a new terminal after it was revealed that a planning inquiry would take place into the planning permission it was granted by Leeds Council in 2019.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “The launch of this LBA Vision 2030 marks a new era of travel for the region. Our commitment is bold and ambitious, but we are firm in our stance to build a net-zero carbon future for the airport. With this comprehensive plan in place, we are confident that LBA can continue to play a significant role in improving international connectivity for the region and supporting local economic growth for many years to come.”

There are also aims to introduce new destinations, and secure more routes to European hub airports, as well as new destinations in the north Atlantic and Middle East. The strategy comes after work on modernising the existing terminal at LBA started this year, and is expected to be completed in 2026.

The document has also indicated longer term ambitions for a new purpose built replacement terminal, the construction of a new hotel within walking distance of the airport and the potential growth of specialist air freight.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, added: “Leeds Bradford Airport's ‘Vision 2030’ document clearly states how the airport will improve Yorkshire’s connection to the rest of the world. This substantial private investment will benefit local communities and the wider Yorkshire region, serving as a catalyst for considerable, long-term economic growth.

"The airport’s plans promise to create a range of skilled jobs and bolster connectivity among key international markets, creating new opportunities for Yorkshire business overseas.”

“The commitment to net zero carbon emissions for the airport’s ground operations is a great first step. Industry-wide, there’s much still to do to decarbonise aviation as a whole, and I look forward to seeing how Leeds Bradford can contribute to that.