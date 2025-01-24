Leeds Bradford Airport: Cancellations and delays as Storm Eowyn batters UK

Flights have been cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport among huge travel issues caused by Storm Eowyn.

Flights have been delayed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in parts of the UK on Friday morning.

Rail services and flights have been axed, with rare red weather warnings issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.

Train operator ScotRail suspended all services across Scotland on Friday, saying it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions”.

Dozens of flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports were cancelled on Friday morning due to ongoing weather conditions, while Belfast International warned of significant disruption to flights.

Dublin Airport announced more than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals have been cancelled by airlines for Friday.

At LBA, flights due to take off to Dublin, Belfast and Amsterdam were all cancelled.

Flights to Antalya, Wroclaw and Tenerife were all delayed by more than three hours on Friday morning.

Arrivals to LBA due in from Dublin, Amsterdam and Belfast were also cancelled, although flights from Warsaw and Alicante are due on time.

Passengers and motorists in areas covered by red and amber weather warnings have been told to avoid travel “unless absolutely essential”.