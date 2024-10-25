A report into the reasons a plane left the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport during a huge storm has been released.

A Tui Boeing 737-8K5 carrying 201 people veered off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20, 2023, during Storm Babet.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report - released this week - has revealed a "catastrophic failure" in one of the plane’s nosewheel bearings was the reason behind the incident.

On October 20, the crew had returned from an otherwise uneventful flight from Corfu and was preparing to land at Leeds Bradford.

A Tui Boeing 737-8K5 carrying 201 people veered off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport on October 20, 2023, during Storm Babet. | The Air Accidents Investigation Branch

Anticipating potential issues with the turbulent weather, the crew had considered diverting to Manchester, where the crosswinds were less severe.

However, as they approached Leeds, air traffic control informed them that another Boeing 737 had successfully landed on Runway 14.

With that assurance, the crew chose to proceed, planning a “go-around minded” approach to account for the gusty conditions.

The pilots reported that despite the severe crosswinds, the landing itself was stable and the touchdown was “smooth”.

However, shortly afterward, the aircraft began drifting left of the runway centreline.

The pilot flying attempted to correct this by applying right rudder but reported feeling significant “juddering” through the rudder pedals, which prompted a reduction in corrective input.

According to the official report, “The crew were uncertain as to [the judder’s] impact,” causing them to apply only brief right rudder corrections instead of the full range available.

The aircraft came to a stop six seconds later in muddy ground approximately 150 m beyond the D taxiway exit | The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB)

Despite their attempts to regain control, the aircraft continued to veer left until it left the runway and came to a stop in a muddy area roughly 150 metres beyond the D taxiway.

There were no injuries among passengers or crew, and the aircraft sustained only minor damage.

This failure of the bearings likely caused the unsettling judder that both pilots felt, the report found.

The report stated: “The failure of the bearing did not prevent the nosewheel from rotating nor did it affect the ability to steer the nosewheels.”

Additionally, the report found that the aircraft’s rudder had further authority to control the deviation.

“Throughout the ground roll, there was additional directional control authority at the flight crew’s disposal,” the report noted.

This indicated the increased rudder use could have prevented the excursion from the runway.

The damage pattern suggested that the nosewheels turned almost perpendicular to the direction of travel, continuing to rotate as the aircraft moved. | The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB)

An examination of the runway and tire marks revealed distinct signs of the aircraft’s nosewheel deviating from its path, with the nosewheels turning almost perpendicular to the direction of travel at certain points.

Investigators said they believed the pilots' caution may have been affected by the unusual juddering, as it likely caused a startle or surprise reaction.

This incident underscored the unpredictable nature of mechanical failures during severe weather, as well as the importance of thorough mechanical checks, especially for high-stress conditions.