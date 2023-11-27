Leeds Bradford Airport: Date revealed for major changes coming to security procedures

Major new changes to security procedures at Leeds Bradford Airport are set to be introduced in 2024.

Many passengers complained of long queues at security in the past week – as reported by The Yorkshire Post on Saturday.

However, delays have been put down in part to the airport enhancing the cutting-edge security infrastructure by Leidos, set to be fully operational in February 2024.

New body scanners and e-gates are being introduced which is set to speed up the security process.

LBA set to introduce major changes to security procedures CREDIT: LBA

Passengers will no longer need to unpack hand luggage when the new changes are implemented.

A social media statement from the airport read: “Say goodbye to removing items from your hand luggage during security checks!

“Plus, we're introducing new body scanners, e-gates, and smart tray return systems to make your journey smoother than ever! No more unpacking hand luggage, just a seamless journey through security.