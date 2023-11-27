Leeds Bradford Airport: Date revealed for major changes coming to security procedures
Many passengers complained of long queues at security in the past week – as reported by The Yorkshire Post on Saturday.
However, delays have been put down in part to the airport enhancing the cutting-edge security infrastructure by Leidos, set to be fully operational in February 2024.
New body scanners and e-gates are being introduced which is set to speed up the security process.
Passengers will no longer need to unpack hand luggage when the new changes are implemented.
A social media statement from the airport read: “Say goodbye to removing items from your hand luggage during security checks!
“Plus, we're introducing new body scanners, e-gates, and smart tray return systems to make your journey smoother than ever! No more unpacking hand luggage, just a seamless journey through security.
“We appreciate your patience during these improvements and recommend arriving three hours before departure. Thank you for being a part of our exciting transformation!”