Leeds Bradford Airport: Delays and diversions after airport closes runway to carry out 'emergency repairs'
Passengers have been delayed at an airport in Yorkshire due to ‘emergency runaway repairs’.
Leeds Bradford Airport warned travellers of the delays on Friday, July 5.
Airport officials said they expect to reopen the runway at 7pm.
In a statement, the spokesperson said: “The runway is currently closed due to emergency runway repairs. We expect to open no earlier than 19:00hrs today.
"Please contact your airline for further travel advice.”
More than 10 arriving flights have been diverted to other UK airports so far this afternoon.
