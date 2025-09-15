Flights have been delayed or diverted at Leeds Bradford Airport on Monday amid a warning for strong winds across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wind gusts of almost 80mph have been recorded overnight as much of England and Wales remains under a yellow weather warning.

The Met Office said the strongest speeds were measured at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which reached 78mph, while Aberdaron in Gwynedd saw 66mph and Capel Curig in Conwy 59mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alert, which came into force at 8pm on Sunday, is due to remain in place until 6pm on Monday and covers most of England and Wales except the north of the Lake District and far North East.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Delays and diversions at highest airport amid 80mph wind warning Stock pic Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Forecasters have warned of possible travel disruption, delays to transport and large waves affecting coastal areas, with short-term power cuts also possible.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, flights inbound from Wroclaw and Belfast City were diverted.

A flight due to Belfast City was cancelled and a flight to Riga delayed by almost three hours, from 11.45am to 2.30pm estimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said there could be “low impacts in general” but added: “Nonetheless, there could be some brief kind of power interruptions and some travel disruption for the return to work on Monday morning.

“So it will be quite a windy start to the week. Gales certainly possible for many parts of England and Wales, perhaps even severe gales on Irish Sea coasts.

“The strongest winds are expected to be for west Wales and north-west England on Monday morning.”