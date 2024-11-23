Leeds Bradford Airport: Diversions, delays and cancellations amid Storm Bert snow
Weather warnings and 16 flood alerts have into effect across the UK.
Rail companies urged passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas and some warned of reduced services while National Highways issued a “severe weather alert” for snow affecting Yorkshire and north-east England between 5am and 3pm on Saturday.
No flights have taken off or landed at Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday morning due to the snow.
The expected 7.25am arrival from Dublin was diverted to the East Midlands airport.
Since then, the Belfast City, Dublin and Warsaw flights have all been delayed by at least one hour, with further delays expected.
In departures, the Malaga, Antalya, Dublin, Krakow and Tenerife flights have all been delayed by at least two hours – with next information expected at 10am.
A social media post from the airport account said: “SNOW UPDATE 23/11/24 - our teams are working hard to keep our runways and taxiways clear from the overnight and ongoing snowfall.
"The airport is open as normal but some delays are expected.”
