Leeds Bradford Airport: Exclusive first pictures inside new terminal at LBA

Phase 1 of the transformative £100 million terminal expansion is almost complete and some passengers arriving at the airport will be selected to go through the new arrivals process as a way of trialling this experience, including the brand-new baggage reclaim area designed to streamline the arrivals process for travellers.

On arrival to the terminal customers can expect to see some immediate changes, including the introduction of hoardings and scaffolding to the terminal front as well as an alternative area for Meet & Greet parking, and changes to the bus pick up and drop off zones.

John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “This is a huge milestone for our airport and passengers will get a real feel for our new terminal experience within this testing phase. There are a few scenarios that we need to trial before we can reveal when the doors will open full-time, so we’re looking forward to seeing how this phase goes and the initial reactions of our passengers in the coming weeks.

“The changes we are bringing in as part of phase 2 will impact the usual passenger flows, and for that we apologise in advance and ask for your patience. It’s essential for us to continue to transform at pace ahead of completion next year. We’d like to thank passengers in advance for their understanding.”

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went to check out the new terminal:

New terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport New Terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 16th June 2025

