Flights have been cancelled or delayed for more than five hours as Storm Isha impacts travel plans across Yorkshire.

Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha hits the UK, with forecasters warning a tornado could even hit western parts of the country.

As of 7am, Leeds Bradford Airport has already cancelled three flights for today (Jan 22), while a number of other flights are subject to long delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6.05am flight to Krakow and the 8.50am and the 8.55am flights to Belfast and Dublin have all been cancelled, while several other flights have been delayed.

Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture by Simon Hulme

The 6am flight to Riga has been delayed by three hours, while the 6am flight to Malaga now won't take off until 1.05pm.

On the arrivals front, a flight from Krakow due to land at 9.50pm last night is now expected at 7.31am this morning, while flights from Poznan and Alicante have also been delayed. Incoming flights from Belfast and Dublin have also been cancelled.

Yesterday, a plane which was trying to land at LBA was forced to divert elsewhere due to the high winds. On Sunday, the flight due to arrive from Gdansk, Poland headed to Manchester after an attempt at landing.

Travellers are advised to check with their airline for any delays or cancellations, and for informations about refunds.