Hello, and welcome to our live blog keeping you updated with the latest news, traffic, travel and weather information as Storm Isha hits Yorkshire.

Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire, causing huge delays for travellers.

The A66 has been closed between Scotch Corner and the M6 after high winds blew over lorries on the road, while travellers have also been told to be aware of delays for those on trains and planes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.

The Met Office has issued 'danger to life' warning as Storm Isha is set to batter with strong winds.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September. Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.