Storm Isha in Yorkshire live: Traffic and travel updates as Storm Isha brings 70mph to Yorkshire
Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire, causing huge delays for travellers.
The A66 has been closed between Scotch Corner and the M6 after high winds blew over lorries on the road, while travellers have also been told to be aware of delays for those on trains and planes.
Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September. Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.
A66 closed
The A66 has been closed after high winds from Storm Isha blew over ‘several lorries’.
The road is closed in both directions between Scotch Corner and the M6 following the high winds, National Highways said.
The agency, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said: "There are also several overturned lorries which will require recovery before the road can be reopened. Vehicles travelling across the Pennines are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes.”
70mph+ winds
Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire over the weekend and into this Monday morning.
The Met Office has reported that winds as high as 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire.
