Leeds Bradford Airport: Flights cancelled as Storm Amy arrives in Yorkshire

Some flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to Storm Amy bringing high winds and rain to the county.

Flights to Dublin, Belfast and Bratislava leaving from LBA were cancelled and flights from Dublin, Belfast and Amsterdam, due to arrive at LBA, were cancelled.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said : “Due to Storm Amy, we have had some disruption to flights this morning.

“Customers are advised to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information regarding their flight.”

A plane takes off in strong winds from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2023. | Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers are were also urged not to travel on services between York, Newcastle and Edinburgh due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Amy.

The Met Office said on Friday afternoon: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to south-westerly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70mph in more exposed parts.