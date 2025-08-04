Leeds Bradford Airport arrivals have been impacted by Storm Floris, with at least one Jet2 flight struggling to land amid strong gusts while approaching Leeds Bradford Airport

Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from Dublin, Belfast and Malaga heading to Leeds Bradford Airport, have been cancelled.

Alongside this two Jet2 flights heading to the Yorkshire airport have had to be diverted to to the impact of Storm Floris.

The 3:15pm Alicante flight was diverted to East Midlands Airport and the 3:50pm flight from Arrecife was diverted to Birmingham.

So far, five other flights have been delayed including flights from Amsterdam, Zakinthos and Riga.

A Network Rail passenger information sign warning of withdrawn and limited train services caused by Storm Floris. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A yellow warning for wind for northern parts of the UK became active at 6am on Monday (Aug 4), lasting until 6am on Tuesday (Aug 5).

The storm had not only disrupted flights but also rail travel.

Both LNER and TransPennine announced services would not be operating north of Newcastle.

Train services on the following Yorkshire Northern routes also moved to a reduced timetable due to the storm:

Leeds – Ilkley

Leeds – Bradford Forster Square

Leeds – Skipton

Bradford Forster Square – Skipton