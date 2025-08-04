Leeds Bradford Airport: Flights diverted across UK, cancelled and delayed as Storm Floris causes disruptions
Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from Dublin, Belfast and Malaga heading to Leeds Bradford Airport, have been cancelled.
Alongside this two Jet2 flights heading to the Yorkshire airport have had to be diverted to to the impact of Storm Floris.
The 3:15pm Alicante flight was diverted to East Midlands Airport and the 3:50pm flight from Arrecife was diverted to Birmingham.
So far, five other flights have been delayed including flights from Amsterdam, Zakinthos and Riga.
A yellow warning for wind for northern parts of the UK became active at 6am on Monday (Aug 4), lasting until 6am on Tuesday (Aug 5).
The storm had not only disrupted flights but also rail travel.
Both LNER and TransPennine announced services would not be operating north of Newcastle.
Train services on the following Yorkshire Northern routes also moved to a reduced timetable due to the storm:
Leeds – Ilkley
Leeds – Bradford Forster Square
Leeds – Skipton
Bradford Forster Square – Skipton
Bradford Forster Square – Ilkley
