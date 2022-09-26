Leeds Bradford Airport makes major announcement of new destinations with TUI amid Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure

Earlier today, it was announced Doncaster Sheffield Airport would start to wind down in October.

At least 800 workers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport could lose their jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peel Group announced that the Strategic Review has ended and “regretfully, no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability”.

Just five hours after the announcement, Leeds Bradford Airport used Facebook to announce a raft of new destinations using TUI – currently operating flights from Doncaster.

In a social media post, the airport said: “Exciting news just in!

“Leeds Bradford Airport is delighted to announce an increase in its TUI destinations.

"Our customers, from across the Yorkshire region, will benefit from greater access to Antalya, Dalaman and Dubrovnik for summer 2023!