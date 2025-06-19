Leeds Bradford Airport: Officials confirm smoking area decision after social media complaints

The Yorkshire Post contacted Leeds Bradford Airport officials in response to multiple complaints about a lack of smoking area ‘airside’.

To progress the £100m privately funded LBA:REGEN development of the airport, the airside smoking area for passengers has been closed since August 19, 2024.

At the time, the airport website stated the inconvenience will ‘help the progress of LBA:REGEN - creating 1,500 new direct jobs at LBA and 4,000 new indirect jobs, as well as contributing a total of £940 million to the local economy by 2030’.

A trial opening of the terminal has started this week (June 16) for some passengers.

New Terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport.

However, many took to social media questioning if a smoking area would be reintroduced for the first time in almost a year.

Officials have now responded to questioning about a lack of smoking area in the new design.

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson confirmed: “As part of our £100 million terminal improvement project, we made the decision to remove our airside smoking area.

"This has allowed us to maximise the bright, light, airy and open spaces available and helps us maintain a clean and safe environment for all.

New Terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport In the new Premier Lounge.

"Currently smoking is only allowed at designated smoking areas outside the terminal building.

“We remind passengers travelling from LBA that it is illegal to smoke indoors and we have a zero-tolerance policy.”

Passengers found smoking or vaping in the terminal could be issued with a fine of up to £2,500 and ejected from the airport, even if this means passengers missing their flight.