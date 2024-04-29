Leeds Bradford Airport parking: How to save money on parking your car at the Yorkshire airport before taking off on holiday
Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has four car parks to choose from for various duration times: Long Stay, Mid Stay, Short Stay and Premium Short Stay.
The airport also allows a short grace period free of charge for customers who may arrive a little bit later than expected.
For customers who wish to leave their car longer, the car park barrier on exit will calculate the overstay price for you so that you can make payment on your way out.
The way to find the best pricing options for car parks is to book a space in advance.
You can visit the parking section of the LBA website, add your time of arrival and return, then click ‘Book Now’ to select your great value parking options.
Premium Short Stay - from £44
Distance from LBA: 1-2 minute walk
Includes: The ultimate parking experience for a speedy departure, 4x free Fast Track passes to help you sail through security, extra-wide 2.7m bays, ideal for larger vehicles and families and it is flexible, so you can amend or cancel for free up to 24 hours before arrival.
Meet and Greet - from £75
Distance from LBA: 0-2 minute walk
Includes: Premium valet parking, drop off your car less than two minutes from the Terminal, condition guaranteed as your car is scanned through photobooths, and is flexible, so you can amend or cancel for free up to 24 hours before arrival.
Short Stay - from £40
Distance from LBA: 2-3 minute walk
Includes: You can park right next to the Terminal and is flexible, so you can amend or cancel for free up to 24 hours before arrival.
Mid Stay - from £39
Distance from LBA: 6-9 minute walk
Includes: Flexible, so you can amend or cancel for free up to 24 hours before arrival.
Long Stay - from £37
Distance from LBA: 2 minute by shuttle bus
Includes: Flexible, so you can amend or cancel for free up to 24 hours before arrival.
