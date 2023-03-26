It is always a stressful process when travelling abroad, so we have made it easier by laying out the rules when passing through security and hand luggage restrictions.

Every passenger when checking in at the airport or online must pass through Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) security so that staff can maintain the safety and security of everyone at the airport.

There is a clear guide for travellers on the airport website for passengers to know what to expect and the airport security do’s and don’ts provide easy tips to help make the experience as smooth as possible.

You must make sure you allow enough time to get through the security process before boarding your flight and the airport recommends that you arrive at LBA two to three hours before your departure.

Security at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)

Entering the Leeds Bradford Airport security area

When you enter the security area, your boarding pass will be inspected and you will be expected to go through the passenger screening process. It is up to you to make sure your boarding card is valid for travel and readable by the airport scanners.

If you have checked in online and printed it off on paper, please remember:- Don’t fold the paper across the barcode

- Make sure the print is clear and undamaged on good quality paper

Fast Track passengers can enter the security area using the dedicated lane on the right hand side of the entrance.

When you arrive in the security area, please prepare to:

- Have your liquids and electronics out of your hand luggage, ready to be scanned separately. Items left in your luggage will be pulled out for a search and as a result will slow down the process

- Remove boots or heeled shoes ready to go through

- Take off coats, jackets, belts and jumpers and remove all items from your pockets before entering the screening process

Every one of these preparations can help to get passengers through security more quickly. For other hints on passing through security as quickly as possible, please read the passenger tips for airport security on the LBA website.

Security restrictions on hand luggage

All hand luggage will pass through an x-ray scanner and packing tips and full government guidance are available on the LBA website.

Liquids, gels and pastes must be in individual containers with a maximum capacity of 100ml each. You must pack these containers in one transparent, re-sealable plastic bag of no more than one litre (20 cm by 20 cm). Every passenger must only carry one transparent bag.

For your convenience, plastic bags are available free of charge, however it is recommended that you organise your liquids before arriving at the airport to save time at security.

The liquids include:

- Water and other drinks, soups, syrups

- Creams, lotions and oils

- Perfumes

- Sprays

- Gels, including hair and shower gels

- Contents of pressurised containers, including shaving foam, other foams and deodorants

- Pastes, including toothpaste

- Liquid-solid mixtures

- Mascara

- Non-solid foods such as: jams, hummus or yoghurt

- Any other item of similar consistency

You may still:

- Pack liquids in bags that you check-in to hold luggage; these rules and restrictions only apply to hand luggage

- Carry prescription medicines and food for special dietary requirements, including baby foods, for use during the journey and you must carry with you supporting documentation for these items

- Buy liquids such as drinks and perfumes, either in an EU airport shop, when located beyond the point where you show your boarding pass, or on board an aircraft operated by an EU airline. If they are sold in a special sealed bag, do not open it before you are screened otherwise the contents may have to be handed to staff at the checkpoint. If you transfer at an EU airport, do not open the bag before screening at the transfer airport. Please be aware that a proof of purchase may be required for any items you have bought

- If you have any doubts, please ask your airline or travel agent in advance of your travels

No sharp items and tools can be carried in hand luggage at any time and non permitted items will be confiscated by security.

You can take liquid containers larger than 100 ml through security if they are for essential medical purposes, are for special dietary requirements or contain baby food or baby milk.

Security checks and body scanners

Leeds Bradford Airport uses Security Body Scanning technology, in line with regulations set out by the UK Department for Transport.

Travellers will be randomly chosen for scanning or as a result of an activation on a standard security check. When passing through the scanner, stand in the indicated spot, raise your arms and the scanner rotates around you for two seconds, areas that are required to be checked will be highlighted to a security officer who will hand search these areas.

The scanners do not produce images of an individual, and no images can be stored or retrieved. The scanner software only indicates on a generic diagram/stick figure of the areas that need to be checked by the officer.

The millimetre wave security scanner uses a very low power, non-ionising form of electromagnetic radiation. With the amount emitted, many times lower than that of a mobile phone, there are no known effects to health as a result. Passengers who have implanted electronic medical devices (such as a pacemaker, ICD or neurostimulator) are advised by the government agency, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), that they can use airport security body scanners. Pregnant passengers are not deemed at risk.

A passenger who has been selected to pass through the security body scanner, who elects to opt out, will be required to undergo an alternative screening method. This will involve an enhanced hand search conducted in a private room.

How to access Fast Track security

You can have more time to relax before your flight departure from just £4 per person with Fast Track access to security.

The Fast Track security service is available every day and must be booked at least one hour before your arrival online.

The Fast Track lane is located in the right-hand walkway when accessing passenger security on the ground floor of the terminal. The lane runs to the boarding card checking terminal where you should show your Fast Track confirmation and boarding card.