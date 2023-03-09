Leeds Bradford Airport has provided tips for travellers as the heavy snow across Yorkshire causes flight delays.

With the amber weather warning issued for snow across various parts of Yorkshire, many services have been affected across the region including trains and planes. The alert has been issued for this afternoon (Thursday, March 9) and Friday morning (March 10).

Schools across Yorkshire have also closed due to the snow and whilst Leeds Bradford Airport is currently open as usual, flight schedules have been disrupted due to adverse weather conditions. The airport is currently working with airline and airport partners to make sure passengers can still travel safely.

Advice has been offered by the airport for travellers scheduled to fly this week as the Arctic blast continues to cause massive disruption.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

A spokesperson for LBA said: “Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights.

“Passengers can also check our arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates.