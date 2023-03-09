News you can trust since 1754
School closures in Yorkshire: Which schools are closed today due to severe snow in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Harrogate, Halifax and Wakefield? A list of school closures in areas most affected by snow

Various areas of Yorkshire have been issued with an amber weather warning for snow and as a result many schools have been forced to close.

Liana Jacob
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 9:32am

The Met Office has warned that widespread frost across Yorkshire is expected to be followed by rain, sleet and snow spreading from the west from late morning and throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to drop to -2C and the snow is set to affect the region in different ways including travel delays and cancellations and possible power cuts.

Five areas in Yorkshire are expected to be affected the most and local authorities have announced school closures for today (Thursday, March 9). With the severely snowy weather continuing until Friday (March 10), it is likely that schools will close towards the end of the week.

According to the Met Office, the snow and ice is expected to thaw from Sunday afternoon (March 12). The weather service said: “Severe frost and ice at first Saturday, bright by day but rain overnight with sleet and snow possible. Dry Sunday afternoon, then wet and windy overnight and through Monday.”

A woman walking through heavy snow. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)
Which schools are closed today in Yorkshire?

Leeds

Hillcrest Primary Academy (from 2pm to 6pm)

Morley Newlands Primary Academy (from 1.45pm to 6pm)

Pool-in-Wharfedale C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School (from 8am to 6pm)

The Farnley Academy (from 9am to 5pm)

Bradford

Beckfoot Nessfield (partial closure)

Beckfoot Oakbank (full closure)

Beckfoot Phoenix (partial closure)

Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery (full closure)

Beckfoot School (full closure)

Beckfoot Thornton (full closure)

Beckfoot Upper Heaton (full closure)

Belle Vue Girls' Academy (full closure)

Bradford Girls' Grammar School (full closure)

Chellow Heights Special School (full closure)

Cottingley Village Primary School (full closure)

Crossley Hall Primary School (partial closure)

Dixons Cottingley Academy (full closure)

Dixons Marchbank Primary (full closure)

Dixons McMillan Academy (full closure)

Farfield Primary and Nursery School (full closure)

Farnham Primary School (full closure)

Hazelbeck Special School (full closure)

High Park School (full closure)

Hollingwood Primary School (full closure)

Horton Grange Primary School (full closure)

Immanuel College (full closure)

Keelham Primary School (partial closure)

Killinghall Primary School (full closure)

Laycock Primary School (full closure)

Lidget Green Primary School (partial closure)

Oastlers School (partial closure)

Park Aspire (full closure)

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School (Clayton) (full closure)

St Philip's CofE Primary School (partial closure)

Stanbury Village School (full closure)

Titus Salt School (full closure)

Sheffield

Notre Dame School

Talbot Specialist School

Archdale School

Bents Green School

Rowan School

Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School

Stocksbridge Junior School

Wakefield

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Evolve Academy

Halifax

The Crossley Heath School

The Whitley AP Academy

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School (from 1pm)

Harrogate

So far there are no schools closed today, but more updates to follow.

