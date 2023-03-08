The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow across parts of Yorkshire - here are the dates and times snow is expected to fall.

With temperatures dropping to -15.4C at Kinbrace in Scotland, the Arctic blast continues throughout the week as milder air interacts with cold air from the north. Snow is expected to worsen over northern England on Thursday afternoon (March 9) and overnight into early Friday morning (March 10) before slowly easing, according to the weather service.

The aftermath from the snowfall is predicted to persist through Friday morning and 10-20 cm of snow is expected to fall quite widely, with some places seeing as much as 30-40 cm. Parts of Yorkshire have been placed under an amber weather warning with Hardwick Hall announcing its closure on Thursday due to the heavy snowfall.

Its Facebook post stated: “Due to the forecasted snow and high winds, for the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers Hardwick will be closed all day.

Snow. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

“We anticipate that the forecasted poor weather will affect visitor access and safety. Once safe to do so, our team will begin checking the site to re-open as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the disappointment this will cause and will provide updates through our social media channels and the website.”

Heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

What to expect

- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts are possible and other services, such as mobile phone coverage may be impacted

Where in Yorkshire will see the worst snow and when?

Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Wakefield and Harrogate have been issued with both yellow and amber weather warnings for severe snow on both days.

Leeds

The snow is expected to hit the city from 6am through to 11pm on Thursday, March 9 as well as from 12am to 9am on Friday, March 10.

Bradford

The snow is expected to start as early as 5am on Thursday in Bradford through to 11pm and from 12am to 9am on Friday.

Sheffield

Snow is predicted to lightly fall at 12am on Thursday until 1am before taking a break until 6am when it is expected to fall heavily until 11pm. It is also expected to return again on Friday from 12am to 9am.

Harrogate

Snow is set to fall from 7am on Thursday morning in Harrogate until 11pm that night and return again at 12am on Friday morning until 9am.

Wakefield